    AFN Souda Bay Radio Interview - Triad Show

    GREECE

    02.10.2026

    Audio by Seaman Seth Florez 

    AFN Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 11, 2026) Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Seth A. Florez interview with Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay Executive Officer Commander Steven Aspholm on the Wednesday Triad Show, Feb. 11, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Seth A. Florez)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 09:30
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 90368
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111522091.mp3
    Length: 00:29:11
    Location: GR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Souda Bay Radio Interview - Triad Show, by SN Seth Florez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Greece
    NSA Souda Bay
    AFN Souda Bay
    Team Souda
    AFN
    Souda Bay
    Crete

