AFN Souda Bay Radio Interview - Triad Show

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 11, 2026) Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Seth A. Florez interview with Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay Executive Officer Commander Steven Aspholm on the Wednesday Triad Show, Feb. 11, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Seth A. Florez)
