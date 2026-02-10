(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    KMC Update - Pursuing Education and Spiritual Readiness

    KAISERSESCH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.03.2026

    Audio by Airman Treyus Rawls 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Darren Donovan, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University associate campus director, spoke with American Forces Network Kaiserslautern on January 29, 2026 about how high school students and service members can pursue their education. Meanwhile, Chaplain Gabriel Pech with the 254th Combat Operational Stress Control Squadron, shares tools to use to get through the ups and downs of life. (Air Force audio by Airman Treyus Rawls)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 07:48
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90366
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111522027.mp3
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: KAISERSESCH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Pursuing Education and Spiritual Readiness, by Amn Treyus Rawls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN Kaiserslautern
    spiritual readiness
    Embry Riddle Aeronautical University
    chaplain

