KMC Update - Pursuing Education and Spiritual Readiness

Darren Donovan, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University associate campus director, spoke with American Forces Network Kaiserslautern on January 29, 2026 about how high school students and service members can pursue their education. Meanwhile, Chaplain Gabriel Pech with the 254th Combat Operational Stress Control Squadron, shares tools to use to get through the ups and downs of life. (Air Force audio by Airman Treyus Rawls)