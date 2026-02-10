U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Davis, Non-Commissioned Officer for the professional development center with the 86th Force Support Squadron, spoke with American Forces Network Kaiserslautern Feb. 6, 2026, sharing how the community can learn from Hercules University. Meanwhile, Paul Butler, Red Cross chapter director, shares information about who in the KMC can participate in training opportunities that focus on child care skills and stress management. (Air Force audio by Airman Treyus Rawls)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 07:47
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90365
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111522024.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|KAISERSESCH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Hercules University Classes and Red Cross Community Training, by Amn Treyus Rawls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.