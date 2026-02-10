(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    KMC Update - Hercules University Classes and Red Cross Community Training

    KAISERSESCH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.09.2026

    Audio by Airman Treyus Rawls 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Davis, Non-Commissioned Officer for the professional development center with the 86th Force Support Squadron, spoke with American Forces Network Kaiserslautern Feb. 6, 2026, sharing how the community can learn from Hercules University. Meanwhile, Paul Butler, Red Cross chapter director, shares information about who in the KMC can participate in training opportunities that focus on child care skills and stress management. (Air Force audio by Airman Treyus Rawls)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 07:47
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90365
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111522024.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KAISERSESCH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

