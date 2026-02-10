Two-minute newscast covering USS Dewey Visits Otaru and The MSC Chartered Ship Arrives at McMurdo Station in Support of Operation Deep Freeze 2026. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kristen Zavala)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 04:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90356
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111521903.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 260215 - Bahrain Beat, by SN Kristen Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
