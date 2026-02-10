(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    260215 - Bahrain Beat

    260215 - Bahrain Beat

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    02.09.2026

    Audio by Seaman Kristen Zavala 

    AFN Bahrain

    Two-minute newscast covering USS Dewey Visits Otaru and The MSC Chartered Ship Arrives at McMurdo Station in Support of Operation Deep Freeze 2026. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kristen Zavala)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 04:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90356
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111521903.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 260215 - Bahrain Beat, by SN Kristen Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    NSA Bahrain
    AFN Bahrain
    AFN Bahrain Beat

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio