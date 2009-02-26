(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    26.02.09 - Money Matters

    26.02.09 - Money Matters

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAHRAIN

    02.08.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Abigail Aguilar 

    AFN Bahrain

    Weekly radio segment featuring Mr. Patrick Underwood, the Personal Financial Manager of NSA Bahrain. This week's topic was investing. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Abigail Aguilar)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 02:28
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 90354
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111521860.mp3
    Length: 00:31:13
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 26.02.09 - Money Matters, by PO2 Abigail Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Money Matters
    NSA Bahrain
    AFN Bahrain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio