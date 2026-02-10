The Contracting Experience - Episode 75: Contracting across the pond: A look inside overseas assignments

Host Rob Lorton sits down with two senior leaders to explore the world of government contracting in an overseas environment. He is joined by Alex Hight, Deputy Director of Contracting, Air Force Installation Contracting Center, Germany, and Casey Kopecky, Deputy Chief of Contracts, NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center, Italy.



Alex and Casey share their extensive experience leading teams and executing contracts across Europe and Africa. They discuss the unique challenges and nuances of operating overseas, from navigating Status of Forces Agreements (SOFAs) and country-specific laws to the complexities of managing different currencies and the critical role of local national employees in ensuring mission continuity.



The conversation also highlights the distinct contracting portfolios found abroad, including the Air Force’s support to two combatant commands and the Navy’s specialized work in ship repair and "husbandry" services. The guests explain how these demanding roles offer unparalleled opportunities for professional growth and a chance to work directly in support of the warfighter at the "point of the spear."



Finally, for anyone considering one of these "dream assignments," Alex and Casey offer a candid look at both the personal and professional benefits, while also providing invaluable advice on how to best position yourself for these highly competitive and rewarding opportunities.



