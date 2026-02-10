(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    KMC Update - Foundations Courses and CPR Classes

    KMC Update - Foundations Courses and CPR Classes

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    02.09.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ian Krong, 86th Force Support Squadron development advisor, spoke with American Forces Network Kaiserslautern Feb. 6, 2026, sharing information on foundations courses for Air Force members. Meanwhile, the Red Cross offers adult and pediatric cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and first-aid courses to the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 07:38
    Category: Recording
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    This work, KMC Update - Foundations Courses and CPR Classes, by A1C Rebekah Moran, identified by DVIDS

    CPR Class
    Professional Military Education Programs
    KMC Update
    Foundations Courses
    Red Cross

