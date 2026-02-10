U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ian Krong, 86th Force Support Squadron development advisor, spoke with American Forces Network Kaiserslautern Feb. 6, 2026, sharing information on foundations courses for Air Force members. Meanwhile, the Red Cross offers adult and pediatric cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and first-aid courses to the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 07:38
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90341
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
This work, KMC Update - Foundations Courses and CPR Classes, by A1C Rebekah Moran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
