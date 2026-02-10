(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    260210 - Radio Spot: February Group Fitness

    260210 - Radio Spot: February Group Fitness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAHRAIN

    02.09.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer 

    AFN Bahrain

    Thirty-second spot highlighting MWR's February Group Fitness to be aired on AFN Bahrain's morning and afternoon radio show. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 06:13
    Category: B-roll
    Audio ID: 90340
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111519911.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 260210 - Radio Spot: February Group Fitness, by PO2 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio