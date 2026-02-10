2600210-N-EB640-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 10, 2026) Radio news highlighting exercise Dynamic Front and Exercise Freezing Winds. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 07:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90339
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111519907.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Regional News - Dynamic Front and Freezing Winds, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.