NEWSCAST 06 FEB 26: SAPR Informational Spotlight & USS Greenville Returns

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/90336" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

260206-N-FJ198-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 06, 2026)

A Fleet and Family Support Center representative visited the AFN Sasebo Radio Station to discuss the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) program on Feb. 03, 2026, and the USS Greenville returned to Naval Base Point Loma after a deployment in the Indo-Pacific on Jan. 30, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Miller)