    NEWSCAST 06 FEB 26: SAPR Informational Spotlight & USS Greenville Returns

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.05.2026

    Audio by Seaman Matthew Miller 

    AFN Sasebo

    260206-N-FJ198-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 06, 2026)
    A Fleet and Family Support Center representative visited the AFN Sasebo Radio Station to discuss the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) program on Feb. 03, 2026, and the USS Greenville returned to Naval Base Point Loma after a deployment in the Indo-Pacific on Jan. 30, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Miller)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 23:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90336
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111519552.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWSCAST 06 FEB 26: SAPR Informational Spotlight & USS Greenville Returns, by SN Matthew Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naval Base Point Loma
    Submarine Squadron 11
    USS Greenville
    Sasebo
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo

