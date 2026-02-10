NEWSCAST 06 FEB 26: SAPR Informational Spotlight & USS Greenville Returns

260206-N-FJ198-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 06, 2026)
A Fleet and Family Support Center representative visited the AFN Sasebo Radio Station to discuss the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) program on Feb. 03, 2026, and the USS Greenville returned to Naval Base Point Loma after a deployment in the Indo-Pacific on Jan. 30, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Miller)
|02.05.2026
|02.10.2026 23:10
|Newscasts
|90336
|2602/DOD_111519552.mp3
|00:02:00
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|5
|0
|0
