    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NEWSCAST 06 FEB 26: USecAF visits Osan Air Base & U.S. Navy at Sapporo Snow Festival

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.05.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jack Pridham 

    AFN Sasebo

    260206-N-TV012-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 6, 2026)
    Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier addressed Airmen in his second visit on his tour of the Pacific Air Force's area of responsibility at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 30, 2026, and U.S. Navy Sailors of the Naval Air Station Misawa Snow Team began their participation in the 75th annual Sapporo Snow Festival, Sapporo, Japan, Jan. 28, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 16:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90330
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111518974.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWSCAST 06 FEB 26: USecAF visits Osan Air Base & U.S. Navy at Sapporo Snow Festival, by PO3 Jack Pridham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

