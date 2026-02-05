NEWSCAST 06 FEB 26: USecAF visits Osan Air Base & U.S. Navy at Sapporo Snow Festival

260206-N-TV012-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 6, 2026)
Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier addressed Airmen in his second visit on his tour of the Pacific Air Force's area of responsibility at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 30, 2026, and U.S. Navy Sailors of the Naval Air Station Misawa Snow Team began their participation in the 75th annual Sapporo Snow Festival, Sapporo, Japan, Jan. 28, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2026 16:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90330
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111518974.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
