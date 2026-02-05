Recognizing and Managing Good and Bad Stress

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/90329" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

“Stress is everywhere and everyone encounters it, and a lot of times it can be a good thing. It means we care about something. But we don't want those small stressors to become big stressors that really get out of control for us,” said Jena Moore, an associate director of Military Community Support Programs. Moore and Kelly Smith, also an associate director of Military Community Support Programs, join our host Bruce Moody to discuss effective strategies and resources for managing stress in military life. Learn about confidential counseling, the peer-to-peer support program, health and wellness coaching and specialized consultations like document translation, all designed to help military families navigate unique military life situations.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/resources/millife-guides/stress-management/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the War Department’s Military OneSource.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the War Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.