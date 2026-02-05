(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAG Wiesbaden On-Air Community Discussion - Feb. 6, 2026

    USAG Wiesbaden On-Air Community Discussion - Feb. 6, 2026

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    02.05.2026

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    AFN Wiesbaden welcomes Deputy to the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander Mitchell Jones and USAG Wiesbaden Command Sgt. Maj. Andre Brown, for the Garrison's monthly on-air discussion in Wiesbaden, Germany, Feb. 6, 2026.

    This month's topics included...
    • Information about the Family Advocacy Emergency Placement Care Program,
    • Army Community Service's Pregnancy and Postpartum Performance Training (P3T) resources
    • The Installation Management Command – Europe Child Supervision Policy
    • Luftbrückenstraße repair and expansion project
    • Passport rodeos
    • The 2026 Army Emergency Relief campaign
    ... and more!

    (U.S. Army recording by Sgt. Kevin Dunnaway)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 04:32
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 90325
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111517597.mp3
    Length: 00:45:00
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Wiesbaden On-Air Community Discussion - Feb. 6, 2026, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

