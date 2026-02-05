USAG Wiesbaden On-Air Community Discussion - Feb. 6, 2026

AFN Wiesbaden welcomes Deputy to the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander Mitchell Jones and USAG Wiesbaden Command Sgt. Maj. Andre Brown, for the Garrison's monthly on-air discussion in Wiesbaden, Germany, Feb. 6, 2026.



This month's topics included...

• Information about the Family Advocacy Emergency Placement Care Program,

• Army Community Service's Pregnancy and Postpartum Performance Training (P3T) resources

• The Installation Management Command – Europe Child Supervision Policy

• Luftbrückenstraße repair and expansion project

• Passport rodeos

• The 2026 Army Emergency Relief campaign

... and more!



(U.S. Army recording by Sgt. Kevin Dunnaway)