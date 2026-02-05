(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fox Chatter - Episode 27

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Audio by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd and Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson

    169th Fighter Wing

    On this episode of Fox Chatter, U.S. Air Force Col. Jim Roth, commander of the 169th Mission Support Group, steps in as guest host to guide Swamp Fox listeners through a fast-moving and unpredictable moment for the wing. Roth opens with an update on shifting operations, winter weather responses, evolving exercise plans, and the growing focus on both 2026 readiness and the historic demands already taking shape for 2027. Framing the current tempo through themes of flexibility, preparation, and teamwork, he highlights how mission support functions underpin everything from state activations to federal taskings. Joined by Chief Master Sgt. In the conversation, John Quattlebaum and Dr. Nick Thomas transition to family readiness resources and the human side of high-tempo operations, before Roth closes with a clear message to Airmen: stay ready, stay adaptable, and keep taking care of one another as the mission accelerates.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Length: 00:18:40
