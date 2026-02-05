An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlighting recent updates to AFI 36-2903 Dress and Appearance. The update includes the return of authorized Duty Identifier Tabs, allowing Airmen to wear approved tabs while performing official duties in accordance with the dress and appearance instruction. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 08:42
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90317
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111514009.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Duty Identifier Tabs, by SrA Richard Rubio II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
