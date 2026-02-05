AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Duty Identifier Tabs

An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlighting recent updates to AFI 36-2903 Dress and Appearance. The update includes the return of authorized Duty Identifier Tabs, allowing Airmen to wear approved tabs while performing official duties in accordance with the dress and appearance instruction. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio)