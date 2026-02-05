(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Duty Identifier Tabs

    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Duty Identifier Tabs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.05.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio II 

    AFN Aviano

    An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlighting recent updates to AFI 36-2903 Dress and Appearance. The update includes the return of authorized Duty Identifier Tabs, allowing Airmen to wear approved tabs while performing official duties in accordance with the dress and appearance instruction. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 08:42
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90317
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111514009.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Duty Identifier Tabs, by SrA Richard Rubio II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31 FW
    Dress and Appearance
    DAFI 36-2903
    US Air Force
    Aviano Air Base
    Identifier Tabs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio