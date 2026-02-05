(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Italian Nationals Recognized by 31st FW for Rescuing Airmen

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Italian Nationals Recognized by 31st FW for Rescuing Airmen

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.05.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Fighter Wing recognizing two Italian nationals during a ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 26, 2026. The event recognized Andrea Vittorio Santin and Mattia Celant for rescuing five service members from a vehicle accident. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 08:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90316
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111513921.mp3
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Italian Nationals Recognized by 31st FW for Rescuing Airmen, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Community
    Partnership
    Aviano Air Base
    Italy
    recognition
    31st Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio