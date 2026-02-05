American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Fighter Wing recognizing two Italian nationals during a ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 26, 2026. The event recognized Andrea Vittorio Santin and Mattia Celant for rescuing five service members from a vehicle accident. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 08:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90316
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111513921.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Italian Nationals Recognized by 31st FW for Rescuing Airmen, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.