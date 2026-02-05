(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Drop Ep. 44 February UTA & Airmen Development

    The Drop Ep. 44 February UTA & Airmen Development

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Audio by 1st Lt. De-Juan Haley 

    130th Airlift Wing

    In this episode, 130th Airlift Wing commander Col. Richard Switzer and Command Chief Master Sgt. Jeff King discuss their priorities for February 2026 Unit Training Assembly weekend. Additionally, they discuss the topic of Airmen Development with the unit.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 13:21
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90283
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111512258.mp3
    Length: 00:17:43
    Location: WEST VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Drop Ep. 44 February UTA & Airmen Development, by 1st Lt. De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio