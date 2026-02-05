Roll Call - Episode #74 pt2

Lt. Col. (Ch) Peter Landers, 126th Air Refueling Wing, chaplain, joins us from McMurdo Station, Antarctica. In part two of our conversation he discusses his how he spent his time on Antarctica, traveling there and how he's helped people through the most difficult times in their lives there.

The Yellow Ribbon Pre-Deployment Event is Monday, March 9 at Scott Event Center. Registration is open to all airmen deploying in 2026 https://dvidshub.net/r/19pvyt

We are getting new phones and phone numbers on campus, here is the new number to Military and Family Readiness 618-229-9035, call them to register for the free deployment financial briefing Feb. 19.

Linda Schuh and Gator email: Linda.Schuh.1@us.af.mil

MilTax: https://www.militaryonesource.mil/taxprep/