(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Roll Call - Episode #74 pt2

    Roll Call - Episode #74 pt2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    Lt. Col. (Ch) Peter Landers, 126th Air Refueling Wing, chaplain, joins us from McMurdo Station, Antarctica. In part two of our conversation he discusses his how he spent his time on Antarctica, traveling there and how he's helped people through the most difficult times in their lives there.
    The Yellow Ribbon Pre-Deployment Event is Monday, March 9 at Scott Event Center. Registration is open to all airmen deploying in 2026 https://dvidshub.net/r/19pvyt
    We are getting new phones and phone numbers on campus, here is the new number to Military and Family Readiness 618-229-9035, call them to register for the free deployment financial briefing Feb. 19.
    Linda Schuh and Gator email: Linda.Schuh.1@us.af.mil
    MilTax: https://www.militaryonesource.mil/taxprep/

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 12:14
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 90282
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111512115.mp3
    Length: 00:28:58
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roll Call - Episode #74 pt2, by SMSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Chaplains
    Antarctica

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio