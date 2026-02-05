(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Spangdahlem Radio News 260209 Air University’s Pre-Command Team Training

    Spangdahlem Radio News 260209 Air University's Pre-Command Team Training

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.04.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Haiden Morris 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    The following is a radio news report for AFN Spangdahlem at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 5, 2026. This segment covered updates from the Air University’s Pre-Command Team Training. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 04:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
