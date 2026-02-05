The following is a radio news report for AFN Spangdahlem at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 6, 2026. This segment covered the first visit of the EA-37B Compass Call aircraft in Europe. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 04:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90279
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111511941.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem Radio News 260206 EA-37B Aircraft Visit, by SrA Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.