The LOGSTAT: FM 4-1 - Modernizing Human Resources Support

Episode #38: CPT Garett Pyle meets with MSG David Minder to analyze the new Field Manual (FM) 4-1, which provides a framework for commanders, staffs, and Soldiers at all echelons with an understanding of responsive, integrated, synchronized, continuous, timely, and accurate human resource (HR) support to build and maintain combat power in support of multidomain operations through the two core competencies of manning the force and providing HR services.



Additional Resources:

FM 4-1 Human Resources Support: https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN44932-FM_4-1-000-WEB-1.pdf



For Publications visit Army Publishing Directorate: https://armypubs.army.mil/



AG Proponent Group Email: usarmy.jackson.ssi.list.ag-proponency@army.mil



AG Proponent SharePoint: https://armyeitaas.sharepoint-mil.us/teams/S1NETHomePage/SitePages/AG-Proponent-Page.aspx