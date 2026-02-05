(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The LOGSTAT: FM 4-1 - Modernizing Human Resources Support

    The LOGSTAT: FM 4-1 - Modernizing Human Resources Support

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Audio by Capt. Garett Pyle 

    Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin

    Episode #38: CPT Garett Pyle meets with MSG David Minder to analyze the new Field Manual (FM) 4-1, which provides a framework for commanders, staffs, and Soldiers at all echelons with an understanding of responsive, integrated, synchronized, continuous, timely, and accurate human resource (HR) support to build and maintain combat power in support of multidomain operations through the two core competencies of manning the force and providing HR services.

    Additional Resources:
    FM 4-1 Human Resources Support: https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN44932-FM_4-1-000-WEB-1.pdf

    For Publications visit Army Publishing Directorate: https://armypubs.army.mil/

    AG Proponent Group Email: usarmy.jackson.ssi.list.ag-proponency@army.mil

    AG Proponent SharePoint: https://armyeitaas.sharepoint-mil.us/teams/S1NETHomePage/SitePages/AG-Proponent-Page.aspx

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 10:53
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 90277
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111511860.mp3
    Length: 00:31:07
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The LOGSTAT: FM 4-1 - Modernizing Human Resources Support, by CPT Garett Pyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio