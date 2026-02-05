Episode #38: CPT Garett Pyle meets with MSG David Minder to analyze the new Field Manual (FM) 4-1, which provides a framework for commanders, staffs, and Soldiers at all echelons with an understanding of responsive, integrated, synchronized, continuous, timely, and accurate human resource (HR) support to build and maintain combat power in support of multidomain operations through the two core competencies of manning the force and providing HR services.
Additional Resources:
FM 4-1 Human Resources Support: https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN44932-FM_4-1-000-WEB-1.pdf
For Publications visit Army Publishing Directorate: https://armypubs.army.mil/
AG Proponent Group Email: usarmy.jackson.ssi.list.ag-proponency@army.mil
AG Proponent SharePoint: https://armyeitaas.sharepoint-mil.us/teams/S1NETHomePage/SitePages/AG-Proponent-Page.aspx
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 10:53
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|90277
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111511860.mp3
|Length:
|00:31:07
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The LOGSTAT: FM 4-1 - Modernizing Human Resources Support, by CPT Garett Pyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.