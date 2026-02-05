Insights from the Fight Podcast: Episode 6 – Deployment Operations

In this podcast, two Army Civilian Professionals from the Deployment Process Modernization Office, Stacey Lee and James Swenson, share their extensive experience preparing and executing military deployment operations. The discussion delves into practical advice and resources available to units to enhance their deployment readiness. The "Deployer's Toolbox" and the "Command Deployment Discipline Program (CDDP)" are highlighted as essential tools for commanders and unit movement officers (UMOs). These resources provide checklists, best practices, and a framework for preparing, exercising, and ultimately excelling at deployment operations. The conversation emphasizes a crucial mindset: commanders and units cannot view deployment as a logistical task owned solely by specialists. Instead, deployment ops must be treated as a core operational competency, integrated into daily battle rhythms and training exercises.
