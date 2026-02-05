Anime Evening Spot

This is a 15-second radio spot highlighting the anime evening event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 5, 2026. This event was designed to provide an opportunity for everyone at Spangdahlem to engage and discuss anime. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)