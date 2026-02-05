This is a 15-second radio spot highlighting the anime evening event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 5, 2026. This event was designed to provide an opportunity for everyone at Spangdahlem to engage and discuss anime. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 04:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
This work, Anime Evening Spot, by A1C Keithler Bellany, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
