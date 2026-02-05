(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Barnes Flyover - Ep. 9 - Barnstormer Hockey

    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Audio by Jerry Hewitt 

    104th Fighter Wing

    In the ninth episode of the Barnes Flyover, hosts Melanie Casineau and Jay Hewitt from the 104th Fighter Wing Public Affairs team recap base and community events from January, highlight upcoming events, and sit down with 104th Fighter Wing members TSgt Jason Gilette and TSgt Brett Pitoniak to discuss the Barnestormers hockey team and upcoming games.

    Links to all relevant stories and photos can be found at the 104FW DVIDS page here - https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/104FW

    Follow the wing on social media to stay up-to-date with the latest information.

    facebook.com/104FW

    @104fw

    Copyright (c) 104th Fighter Wing Massachusetts Air National Guard. All rights reserved. This funded Air Force podcast is an authorized publication for members of the U.S military services. Contents of the Barnes Flyover are not necessarily the official views of, or endorsed by, the U.S Government, the Department of Defense, the Department of the Air Force, or the Air National Guard.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 08:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90273
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111511567.mp3
    Length: 00:39:05
    Location: WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Barnes Flyover - Ep. 9 - Barnstormer Hockey, by Jerry Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    The 104th Fighter Wing guarantees ﬂight line response at a moment&rsquo;s notice

    TAGS

    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard
    Barnes Flyover
    Air National Guard

