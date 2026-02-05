(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    260204-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS

    GREECE

    02.03.2026

    Audio by Seaman Hannah Donahue 

    AFN Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 04, 2026) Naval Support Activity Souda Bay's Commanding Officer, Capt. Stephen Steacy, posed a question to Sailors emphasizing the contents of NAVADMIN 014-26, Feb. 4, 2026. NAVADMIN 014-26 is the first of a series of training notes regarding the leadership principles of Admiral Hyman G. Rickover. (US Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hannah Donahue)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 02:13
    Category: Newscasts
    NSA Souda Bay
    AFN Souda Bay
    AFN
    Souda Bay
    NAVADMIN 014/26

