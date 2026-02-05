(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    KMC Update - Teen Dating Violence and Army Emergency Relief

    KMC Update - Teen Dating Violence and Army Emergency Relief

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.04.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update where Hannah Hoffman, Family Advocacy Program intervention specialist, explains some warning signs of teen dating violence on Feb. 3, 2026. Meanwhile, Jessee Dean, Army Emergency Relief (AER) officer, shares the goals of AER’s 2026 Annual Campaign on Feb. 3, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 04:38
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90271
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111511508.mp3
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Teen Dating Violence and Army Emergency Relief, by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Emergency Relief
    Teen Dating Violence Awareness
    Army Emergency Relief annual campaign
    Family Advocacy Program (FAP)

