The following is a radio news report for AFN Spangdahlem at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 04, 2026. This segment covered the rules for home owned business while in Germany. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 04:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90270
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111511477.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem Radio News 260204 Home Business Update, by SrA Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.