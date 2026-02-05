(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    260208 - Bahrain Beat

    260208 - Bahrain Beat

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAHRAIN

    02.04.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Abigail Aguilar 

    AFN Bahrain

    Two-minute newscast covers the Topping Out Ceremony Marking Investment in Future of Submarine Readiness and USS Greenville Returns Home Following Deployment. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Abigail Aguilar)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 03:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90262
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111511428.mp3
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 260208 - Bahrain Beat, by PO2 Abigail Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSA Bahrain
    AFN Bahrain
    AFN Bahrain Beat

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio