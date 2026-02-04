On July 25, 2025, U.S. Army Garrison-Japan's Commander, Col. Erik Davis, speaks on what is happening around Camp Zama.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 01:08
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90253
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111510939.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|JP
This work, AFN Tokyo Commanders Spot: Camp Zama, by SrA Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
