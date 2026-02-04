(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Executive and Military Spouse Shares Her Career Journey

    Executive and Military Spouse Shares Her Career Journey

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2025

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    From part-time teller to leading executive, Navy Federal Credit Union Chief Operating Officer Kara Cardona shares how a chance visit to an NFCU branch in Puerto Rico launched a 25-year career of service, leadership and purpose.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Kara as she opens up about navigating overseas moves as a military spouse, finding meaningful employment and building community in places far from home, all while rising through the ranks of a financial institution committed to uplifting spouses.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/education-employment/seco/ to learn about the resources and support available to military spouses.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the War Department’s Military OneSource.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the federal government. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 16:20
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:26:03
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    employment
    Military OneSource
    DOW
    spouse
    Military

