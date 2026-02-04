Executive and Military Spouse Shares Her Career Journey

From part-time teller to leading executive, Navy Federal Credit Union Chief Operating Officer Kara Cardona shares how a chance visit to an NFCU branch in Puerto Rico launched a 25-year career of service, leadership and purpose.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Kara as she opens up about navigating overseas moves as a military spouse, finding meaningful employment and building community in places far from home, all while rising through the ranks of a financial institution committed to uplifting spouses.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the War Department's Military OneSource.



