Radio News 260206

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb. 4, 2026) Radio News highlights Naval Hospital Naples and Naval Hospital Sigonella earn recognition as top hospitals for quality care and safety by the Leapfrog Group. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Garro)
