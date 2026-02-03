(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Radio interview with MyNavy Career Center Commander

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    01.28.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eloise Johnson 

    AFN Sigonella

    260128-N-XK047-3001 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (Jan. 28, 2026) Rear Adm. Kertreck V. Brooks, Commander, MyNavy Career Center (MNCC), discusses personnel, pay, and travel, during a radio interview held at American Forces Network Sigonella, while visiting Naval Air Station Sigonella, Jan. 28, 2026. Headquartered in Millington, Tennessee, MNCC oversees Human Resources Services Center, Navy Pay and Personnel Support Center, Travel Processing Center, six Transaction Service Centers, and 14 Regional Support Centers, and Navy ID card services around the globe. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise Johnson)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 04:36
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 90230
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111508104.mp3
    Length: 00:05:22
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio interview with MyNavy Career Center Commander, by PO2 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAS Sigonella
    mncc
    MYNAVY Career Center (MNCC)
    pay and personnel

