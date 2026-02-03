On August 14, 2025, the 374th Airlift Wing Commander, Col. Richard McElhaney, speak on what is happening around Yokota.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2026 20:24
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90224
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111507747.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Tokyo Commanders Spot: Yokota, by SrA Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.