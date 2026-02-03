[Croak. Ribbit. Croak. Ribbit.] This is the anthem of Frog Fridays. This May-time wildlife survey is held within a stream on the Tahoe National Forest, where foothill yellow-legged frogs lay their eggs. Each outing is part training exercise, part data collection for future habitat restoration and part protection mission. And it is where we will literally get our feet wet in wildlife conservation.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2026 16:21
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90223
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111506958.mp3
|Length:
|00:21:39
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Forest Focus Podcast — Episode 38: Frog Fridays, by Paul Wade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
