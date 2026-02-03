(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Forest Focus Podcast — Episode 37: Finding Fishers

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2023

    Audio by Paul Wade 

    USDA Forest Service   

    Species are designated as endangered when their population is in significant decline, which often means documentation of these species in their natural habitat is increasingly challenging. Perhaps as difficult as landing on a conclusive verbal description of how they look. But knowing where endangered species like the fisher are in the landscape and how many of them are there, is essential for their conservation and recovery.

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 16:21
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90222
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111506955.mp3
    Length: 00:20:48
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    habitat
    species
    population
    Endangered
    Fisher
    national forests

