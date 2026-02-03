(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Forest Focus Podcast — Episode 36: Seeing Our Forests With Sound

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2023

    Audio by Paul Wade 

    USDA Forest Service   

    National Forests are locations where we can listen to a concert of wildlife sounds. The caws, croaks, howls, growls and squeaks we might hear are gems of information about wildlife and their habitat. The USDA Forest Service and partners work together to conserve and restore land that wildlife species need to survive but to avoid unintended negative impacts on wildlife, it is essential to know what species are in a forest and where they are located.

    TAGS

    habitat
    species
    sound
    Forest Health
    wildlife
    national forests

