This is the audio version of our first Videocast (Search Cone Camp: I Feel the Need, the Need for Seed on YouTube) from one of the four Cone Camps held in 2023. The camps are built around a day in the classroom and a day in the field. Participants network and learn from industry experts from American Forests, USDA Forest Service, CAL FIRE, and the California Cone Corps. On the agenda: cone phenology, monitoring and collection techniques, seed needs, cone collection planning, contracting and coordinating with agencies, reporting crop sightings, field logistics, safety and more.
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2026 16:21
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90220
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111506929.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:10
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Forest Focus Podcast — Episode 35: Cone Camp, by Paul Wade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
