Forest Focus Podcast — Episode 35: Cone Camp

This is the audio version of our first Videocast (Search Cone Camp: I Feel the Need, the Need for Seed on YouTube) from one of the four Cone Camps held in 2023. The camps are built around a day in the classroom and a day in the field. Participants network and learn from industry experts from American Forests, USDA Forest Service, CAL FIRE, and the California Cone Corps. On the agenda: cone phenology, monitoring and collection techniques, seed needs, cone collection planning, contracting and coordinating with agencies, reporting crop sightings, field logistics, safety and more.