    Forest Focus Podcast — Episode 35: Cone Camp

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Audio by Paul Wade 

    USDA Forest Service   

    This is the audio version of our first Videocast (Search Cone Camp: I Feel the Need, the Need for Seed on YouTube) from one of the four Cone Camps held in 2023. The camps are built around a day in the classroom and a day in the field. Participants network and learn from industry experts from American Forests, USDA Forest Service, CAL FIRE, and the California Cone Corps. On the agenda: cone phenology, monitoring and collection techniques, seed needs, cone collection planning, contracting and coordinating with agencies, reporting crop sightings, field logistics, safety and more.

    TAGS

    collection
    Seed
    American Forests
    Forest Health
    national forests
    cone camp

