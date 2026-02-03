(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Forest Focus Podcast — Episode 34: Being Beavers

    Forest Focus Podcast — Episode 34: Being Beavers

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2023

    Audio by Paul Wade 

    USDA Forest Service   

    In this episode we learn the valuable connection between beavers and meadows. In a meadow, the squish of mud and splash of a slightly flooded landscape are signs of health. It can be easy to overlook meadows within national forests, perhaps simply because our attention is more often drawn to things that fill a space - a lake, a mountain, a grove of trees - rather than what appears to be merely open space.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 16:21
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90219
    Filename: 2602/DOD_111506917.mp3
    Length: 00:26:33
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forest Focus Podcast — Episode 34: Being Beavers, by Paul Wade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    dam
    Meadows
    Forest Health
    flood
    Beavers
    national forests

