In this episode we learn the valuable connection between beavers and meadows. In a meadow, the squish of mud and splash of a slightly flooded landscape are signs of health. It can be easy to overlook meadows within national forests, perhaps simply because our attention is more often drawn to things that fill a space - a lake, a mountain, a grove of trees - rather than what appears to be merely open space.
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2026 16:21
|Category:
|Recording
|Length:
|00:26:33
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
This work, Forest Focus Podcast — Episode 34: Being Beavers, by Paul Wade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
