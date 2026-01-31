Airman First Class Nawal Aldandashi, the 374th Security Forces Crime Prevention Program Manager, speaks about the new changes to the driver's license process on Yokota Air Base.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2026 01:51
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90201
|Filename:
|2602/DOD_111506303.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Tokyo Kanto Connection: Yokota Driver's License Changes, by SrA Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.