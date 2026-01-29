(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Da Guards - Ep. 27 Let's meet IPPW Specialist Markelle Dockter

    Da Guards - Ep. 27 Let's meet IPPW Specialist Markelle Dockter

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Audio by Capt. Nathan Rivard  

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    Let's meet one of our integrated primary prevention specialists, Markelle Dockter!

    Dockter works in our Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce (IPPW) as an integrated primary prevention specialist and has been in the position since 2024. She has 13 years of experience in elementary and early childhood education. She also has numerous certificates in integrated primary prevention. She talks about what someone in her position does and how the IPPW benefits the members and families of the North Dakota National Guard.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 13:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90180
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111503176.mp3
    Length: 00:35:49
    Location: BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Da Guards - Ep. 27 Let's meet IPPW Specialist Markelle Dockter, by CPT Nathan Rivard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IPPW
    Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce
    Da Guards
    North Dakota National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio