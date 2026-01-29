Da Guards - Ep. 27 Let's meet IPPW Specialist Markelle Dockter

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/90180" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Let's meet one of our integrated primary prevention specialists, Markelle Dockter!



Dockter works in our Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce (IPPW) as an integrated primary prevention specialist and has been in the position since 2024. She has 13 years of experience in elementary and early childhood education. She also has numerous certificates in integrated primary prevention. She talks about what someone in her position does and how the IPPW benefits the members and families of the North Dakota National Guard.