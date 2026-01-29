Let's meet one of our integrated primary prevention specialists, Markelle Dockter!
Dockter works in our Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce (IPPW) as an integrated primary prevention specialist and has been in the position since 2024. She has 13 years of experience in elementary and early childhood education. She also has numerous certificates in integrated primary prevention. She talks about what someone in her position does and how the IPPW benefits the members and families of the North Dakota National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 13:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|90180
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111503176.mp3
|Length:
|00:35:49
|Location:
|BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Da Guards - Ep. 27 Let's meet IPPW Specialist Markelle Dockter, by CPT Nathan Rivard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.