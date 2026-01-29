Operation Homefront S16E4 - Soldier for Life Podcast - 27 January 2026

Operation Homefront provides relief and recurring family support programs and services to help military and veteran families overcome short-term difficulties, including critical financial assistance, housing assistance, the Back to School Brigade, the Holiday Toy Drive, Holiday Meals for the Military, the Military Child of the Year Award, and more. Learn more about the work that Operation Homefront does to help support our military and veteran families on this Soldier for Life Podcast episode as we chat with U.S. Navy Rear Admiral (Ret.) Alan Reyes, the President and CEO of Operation Homefront.