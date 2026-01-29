(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Homefront S16E4 - Soldier for Life Podcast - 27 January 2026

    UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Audio by Melani Harig 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    Operation Homefront provides relief and recurring family support programs and services to help military and veteran families overcome short-term difficulties, including critical financial assistance, housing assistance, the Back to School Brigade, the Holiday Toy Drive, Holiday Meals for the Military, the Military Child of the Year Award, and more. Learn more about the work that Operation Homefront does to help support our military and veteran families on this Soldier for Life Podcast episode as we chat with U.S. Navy Rear Admiral (Ret.) Alan Reyes, the President and CEO of Operation Homefront.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 10:56
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 90179
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111503168.mp3
    Length: 00:37:35
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Homefront S16E4 - Soldier for Life Podcast - 27 January 2026, by Melani Harig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

