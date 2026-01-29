(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Getting to Know SFL, Army Retirement Services, and the SFL Mindset S16E3 - SFL Podcast - 13 Jan 2026

    Getting to Know SFL, Army Retirement Services, and the SFL Mindset S16E3 - SFL Podcast - 13 Jan 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Audio by Melani Harig 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    Want the inside scoop about the U.S. Army Soldier for Life program and the Army Retirement Services Office? And why the Soldier for Life Mindset is so important? On this Soldier for Life Podcast episode, COL Samantha Frazier (the Director of the Soldier for Life Program) and Maria Bentinck (the Director of Army Retirement Services) talk about our two programs that share an office space, social media platforms, a website, and a passion for taking care of our Soldiers for Life and promoting the Soldier for Life Mindset.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 10:56
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 90178
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111503161.mp3
    Length: 00:18:40
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Getting to Know SFL, Army Retirement Services, and the SFL Mindset S16E3 - SFL Podcast - 13 Jan 2026, by Melani Harig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio