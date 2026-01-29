Want the inside scoop about the U.S. Army Soldier for Life program and the Army Retirement Services Office? And why the Soldier for Life Mindset is so important? On this Soldier for Life Podcast episode, COL Samantha Frazier (the Director of the Soldier for Life Program) and Maria Bentinck (the Director of Army Retirement Services) talk about our two programs that share an office space, social media platforms, a website, and a passion for taking care of our Soldiers for Life and promoting the Soldier for Life Mindset.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 10:56
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|90178
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111503161.mp3
|Length:
|00:18:40
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Getting to Know SFL, Army Retirement Services, and the SFL Mindset S16E3 - SFL Podcast - 13 Jan 2026, by Melani Harig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.