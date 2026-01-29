Getting to Know SFL, Army Retirement Services, and the SFL Mindset S16E3 - SFL Podcast - 13 Jan 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/90178" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Want the inside scoop about the U.S. Army Soldier for Life program and the Army Retirement Services Office? And why the Soldier for Life Mindset is so important? On this Soldier for Life Podcast episode, COL Samantha Frazier (the Director of the Soldier for Life Program) and Maria Bentinck (the Director of Army Retirement Services) talk about our two programs that share an office space, social media platforms, a website, and a passion for taking care of our Soldiers for Life and promoting the Soldier for Life Mindset.