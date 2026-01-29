KMC Update - Tax Scams and the Retiree Activities Office

A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update where Mary Del Rosario from the U.S. Army Garrison Rhineland Pfalz public affairs office provides tips to avoid scammers on Jan. 28, 2026. Meanwhile, Christana Randel, 86th Airlift Wing Retiree Activities Office director, shares why the recent changes are important on Jan. 26, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)
