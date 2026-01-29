(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    KMC Update - Tax Scams and the Retiree Activities Office

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.28.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update where Mary Del Rosario from the U.S. Army Garrison Rhineland Pfalz public affairs office provides tips to avoid scammers on Jan. 28, 2026. Meanwhile, Christana Randel, 86th Airlift Wing Retiree Activities Office director, shares why the recent changes are important on Jan. 26, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 07:17
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90171
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111502863.mp3
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Tax Scams and the Retiree Activities Office, by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    tax season
    kmc
    retiree activities office

