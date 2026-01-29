A 30-second radio spot on volunteer coaches being needed for the upcoming Spring season with Baumholder Youth Sports and Fitness that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from Jan. 30, 2026, to Jan. 30, 2027. (U.S. Army audio by Spc. Karesse Clemons)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 06:49
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90170
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111502834.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Volunteer Coaches, by SPC Karesse Clemons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.