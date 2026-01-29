This is a 30-second radio spot advertising a voodoo party at the Vogelweh Kazabra Club that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from Jan. 30, 2026, to March 13, 2026, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. For more information visit kaiserslautern.armymwr.com. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2026 06:35
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90168
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111502830.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Friday the 13th Voodoo Party, by A1C Rebekah Moran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.