    Radio Spot - Friday the 13th Voodoo Party

    Radio Spot - Friday the 13th Voodoo Party

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    01.29.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a 30-second radio spot advertising a voodoo party at the Vogelweh Kazabra Club that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from Jan. 30, 2026, to March 13, 2026, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. For more information visit kaiserslautern.armymwr.com. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 06:35
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90168
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111502830.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Vogelweh
    Friday the 13th
    Radio Spot
    Kazabra Club

