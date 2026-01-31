Big Game Watch Party PROMO

260130-N-OR754-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 30, 2026)
A radio promotion for the MWR Sasebo's Big Game Watch Party at Brodie's onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, scheduled for Feb. 09, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2026 15:54
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|90163
|Filename:
|2601/DOD_111502770.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
