    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Big Game Watch Party PROMO

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.29.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    260130-N-OR754-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 30, 2026)
    A radio promotion for the MWR Sasebo's Big Game Watch Party at Brodie's onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, scheduled for Feb. 09, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.01.2026 15:54
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90163
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111502770.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Big Game Watch Party PROMO, by PO2 Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    big game
    MWR Sasebo
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo
    Brodie's

