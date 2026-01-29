(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pickleball Tournament Spot

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.28.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Jessica Mun 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    This is a 30-second radio spot highlighting the pickleball tournament at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 29, 2026. The event is a friendly competition played by all skill levels to boost morale across the 52nd Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Jessica Mun)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90156
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111502662.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pickleball Tournament Spot, by SrA Jessica Mun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Spangdahlem
    pickleball
    Senior Airman Jessica Mun

