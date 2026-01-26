NEWSCAST 29 JAN 26: Language Exchange COMREL & U.S. - PH Bilateral Exercise

260129-N-OR754-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 29, 2026)

Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Religious Ministries held a community relations language exchange at Gion Junior High School in Sasebo Jan. 22, 2026, and the U.S. Navy and the Armed Forces of the Phillipines took part in a Maritime Cooperative Activity inside the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone, Jan. 25 & 26, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)