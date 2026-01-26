(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NEWSCAST 29 JAN 26: Language Exchange COMREL & U.S. - PH Bilateral Exercise

    NEWSCAST 29 JAN 26: Language Exchange COMREL & U.S. - PH Bilateral Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.28.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    260129-N-OR754-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 29, 2026)
    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Religious Ministries held a community relations language exchange at Gion Junior High School in Sasebo Jan. 22, 2026, and the U.S. Navy and the Armed Forces of the Phillipines took part in a Maritime Cooperative Activity inside the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone, Jan. 25 & 26, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 01:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 90152
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111502579.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWSCAST 29 JAN 26: Language Exchange COMREL & U.S. - PH Bilateral Exercise, by PO2 Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    religious ministries
    Armed Forces of the Philipines
    maritime cooperative activity
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio