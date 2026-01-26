(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MCCS Okinawa Big Game Breakfast 2026

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.29.2026

    Audio by Cpl. Audrey Martinez 

    AFN Okinawa

    Marine Corps Community Services Okinawa hosts Big Game Breakfast events at every MCCS club on Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 9, 2026. MCCS Okinawa hosts various open activities to boost morale and improve the service members' quality of life. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Cpl. Audrey Martinez)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 00:36
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 90150
    Filename: 2601/DOD_111502463.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Military Familes
    big game
    AFN
    Okinawa
    MCCS
    Morale & Wellness

