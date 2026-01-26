USO Coffee Connections PROMO

260130-N-TV012-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 30, 2026)
A radio promotion for the USO Coffee Connections event for military spouses onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, scheduled for Feb. 13, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)
Date Taken:
01.29.2026
Date Posted:
01.30.2026
Location:
SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
